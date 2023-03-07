Grin Price Hits $0.0617 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0617 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $775,965.44 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,480.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00392853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014957 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.47 or 0.00678233 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00087851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.40 or 0.00557839 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004433 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009741 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

