Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) SVP Lindsay E. Gray Sells 1,307 Shares

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2023

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GOGet Rating) SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $35,890.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,161.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,190. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.67. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after acquiring an additional 96,832 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after acquiring an additional 463,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,941,000 after acquiring an additional 616,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,288,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,379,000 after acquiring an additional 979,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.