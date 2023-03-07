Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) SVP Lindsay E. Gray Sells 1,307 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $35,890.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,161.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,190. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.67. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after acquiring an additional 96,832 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after acquiring an additional 463,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,941,000 after acquiring an additional 616,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,288,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,379,000 after acquiring an additional 979,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Grocery Outlet

GO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

