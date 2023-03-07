Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) PT Raised to $255.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of ASR opened at $301.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $179.01 and a 52-week high of $306.86. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.86 and a 200 day moving average of $241.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1,034.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 132,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after acquiring an additional 32,308 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,311,000. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

