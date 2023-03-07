Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) PT Raised to $255.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of ASR opened at $301.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $179.01 and a 52-week high of $306.86. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.86 and a 200 day moving average of $241.98.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
