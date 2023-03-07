Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Trading 7.4% Higher

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 84,974 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,032% from the average session volume of 7,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Trading Up 7.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72.

About Guangzhou Automobile Group

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

