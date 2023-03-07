Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Trading 7.4% Higher

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 84,974 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,032% from the average session volume of 7,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Trading Up 7.4 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72.
About Guangzhou Automobile Group
Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guangzhou Automobile Group (GNZUF)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.