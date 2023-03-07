Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 31st total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 84,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $583,568.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 186,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) by 795.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,226,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.62% of Guardion Health Sciences worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardion Health Sciences Trading Down 0.3 %

About Guardion Health Sciences

NASDAQ GHSI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.60. 4,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,918. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. Guardion Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Guardion Health Sciences, Incis a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The company was founded by Michael Favish in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

