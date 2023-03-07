Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.85

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.85 and last traded at $78.75, with a volume of 178948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.20.

Gulfport Energy Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 5.50.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

