GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $33.22 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $33.22 million and approximately $845.37 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00011441 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006736 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004433 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

