H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Short Interest Update

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FUL shares. Citigroup raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 2,836 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $203,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.40. 347,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.17. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $81.41.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.31%.

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other chemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.