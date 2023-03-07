Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Trading Up 0.4 %

HWCPZ traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,703. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $26.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%.

