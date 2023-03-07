Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Short Interest Down 11.6% in February

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,470,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the January 31st total of 59,330,000 shares. Approximately 15.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
HBI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,883,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,966,620. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 884,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,106,000 after buying an additional 108,377 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 156,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 331.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 880,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 676,273 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 119,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.
