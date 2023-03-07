Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Short Interest Down 11.6% in February

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,470,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the January 31st total of 59,330,000 shares. Approximately 15.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 2.3 %

HBI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,883,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,966,620. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 884,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,106,000 after buying an additional 108,377 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 156,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 331.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 880,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 676,273 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 119,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Featured Articles

