Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Insider Acquires A$6,990,020.00 in Stock

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN – Get Rating) insider Gerald Harvey acquired 1,865,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.75 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of A$6,990,020.00 ($4,691,288.59).

Harvey Norman Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.96, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get Harvey Norman alerts:

About Harvey Norman

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.