Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Haverty Furniture Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

NYSE:HVT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $34.49. 9,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,386. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.54. The company has a market cap of $557.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In related news, VP Jenny H. Parker sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $99,743.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,651.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP Jenny H. Parker sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $99,743.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,651.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Linwood Gill sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $135,486.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,072.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

