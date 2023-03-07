Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) President Sells $128,826.00 in Stock

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) President Steven G. Burdette sold 3,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $128,826.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,351 shares in the company, valued at $453,934. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance
Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $34.25. 152,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,777. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56. The company has a market cap of $553.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.41. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $38.85.
Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.
