Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) President Sells $128,826.00 in Stock

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) President Steven G. Burdette sold 3,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $128,826.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,351 shares in the company, valued at $453,934. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $34.25. 152,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,777. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56. The company has a market cap of $553.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.41. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $38.85.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

(Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.