Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Short Interest Down 15.5% in February

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the January 31st total of 145,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Haynes International Stock Performance

Shares of Haynes International stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.97. The company had a trading volume of 151,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,077. The stock has a market cap of $731.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $60.85.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAYN. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haynes International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

In related news, insider Bibber David Sean Van sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,406. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Haynes International news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $892,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bibber David Sean Van sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $701,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,955. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Haynes International by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Haynes International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Haynes International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Haynes International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

