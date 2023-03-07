HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Shares of HDB traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,119. The firm has a market cap of $126.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average of $65.30. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $71.76.
HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.
