HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,119. The firm has a market cap of $126.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average of $65.30. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HDFC Bank Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

