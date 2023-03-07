HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC lowered its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,030 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of HealthEquity worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $324,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HealthEquity Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HQY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.62.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.33. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.58 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.