HedgeTrade (HEDG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $559.22

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $28.46 million and $559.22 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.60 or 0.00421082 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,325.18 or 0.28456703 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000160 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade’s genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.