HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Short Interest Up 5.2% in February

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 327,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, insider Victor H. Mendelson bought 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.07 per share, with a total value of $217,227.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,515,958.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $71,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,633 shares of company stock worth $570,635 and sold 19,508 shares worth $3,067,278. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get HEICO alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in HEICO by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in HEICO by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 59.3% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:HEI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.62. The company had a trading volume of 267,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. HEICO has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $177.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.16.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 13.89%. HEICO’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HEICO will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.