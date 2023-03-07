Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

HSII stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $650.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.81. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $42.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91.

Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,552.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

Featured Stories

