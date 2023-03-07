Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.
Heidrick & Struggles International has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance
HSII stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $650.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.81. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $42.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.
