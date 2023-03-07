HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €21.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €21.00 ($22.34) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HFG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays set a €25.50 ($27.13) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($19.15) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of HelloFresh stock traded up €1.07 ($1.14) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €22.73 ($24.18). The company had a trading volume of 1,572,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company’s 50-day moving average is €22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.27. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €19.21 ($20.44) and a twelve month high of €46.92 ($49.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

