Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Trading 4.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $43.00. The stock traded as high as $37.72 and last traded at $37.72. 30,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 119,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.21.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Price Performance

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.