Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Stock Price Down 6%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $17.85. 74,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 516,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

