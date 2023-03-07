HEX (HEX) Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. HEX has a market cap of $38.26 billion and $9.81 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can currently be bought for $0.0669 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HEX has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001990 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.00426808 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,381.55 or 0.28849443 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000166 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX was first traded on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEX is hex.com.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.