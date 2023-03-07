HEX Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $38.26 Billion (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. One HEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0669 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HEX has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. HEX has a total market capitalization of $38.26 billion and approximately $9.81 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About HEX
HEX launched on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
