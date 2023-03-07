HI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $36.96 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $36.96 million and approximately $364,840.70 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00038590 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00021645 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00219674 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,318.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01342923 USD and is down -8.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $353,280.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

