Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Update

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the January 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honda Motor stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.36. 523,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12.

HMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

