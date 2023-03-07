Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Update

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMCGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the January 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Honda Motor stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.36. 523,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

