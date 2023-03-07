Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Trading Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $95.29 million and $37.28 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00008522 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.55 or 0.00422132 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,390.92 or 0.28533377 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.97360589 USD and is up 4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $36,144,243.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

