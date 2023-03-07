Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Horace Mann Educators has a payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

NYSE HMN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,270. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $42.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $132,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,617.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $118,217.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,458.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $132,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,617.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,538 shares of company stock worth $271,968 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 128.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,758,000 after buying an additional 123,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 89,661 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,028.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 85,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,178,000 after buying an additional 40,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth $1,495,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

