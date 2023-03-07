Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Paulson & CO. Inc.

Paulson & CO. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 99,000 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for approximately 27.6% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Paulson & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $377,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,619,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,660,000 after buying an additional 1,020,576 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,605,000 after buying an additional 537,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,543,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,187,000 after buying an additional 65,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,235.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,852,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,420,000 after buying an additional 3,563,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,285,478 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.75. 119,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,714. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

