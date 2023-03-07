Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $47.00.

Separately, Argus boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.63.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $40.53 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average is $46.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.1% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.0% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 46.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 101,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

