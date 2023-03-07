Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $41.00. The company traded as low as $40.04 and last traded at $40.09, with a volume of 1027000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.53.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HRL. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.35. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Stories

