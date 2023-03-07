Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.71. 320,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,090,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of Hoth Therapeutics from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

Hoth Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 942,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 177,659 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics by 453.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 113,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

