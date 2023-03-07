Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.71. 320,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,090,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of Hoth Therapeutics from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 30th.
Hoth Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %
The company has a market cap of $3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07.
Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH)
