Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

HWDN has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 620 ($7.46) to GBX 870 ($10.46) in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 715 ($8.60) to GBX 800 ($9.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 660 ($7.94) to GBX 580 ($6.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 762.50 ($9.17).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Howden Joinery Group Stock Up 0.5 %

LON:HWDN traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 715.60 ($8.61). The stock had a trading volume of 2,871,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of GBX 472.20 ($5.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 832.20 ($10.01). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 676.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 600.87. The stock has a market cap of £3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,120.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.