H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) Increases Dividend to GBX 10 Per Share

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

H&T Group Stock Up 0.3 %

LON:HAT opened at GBX 452.50 ($5.44) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 456.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 461.91. The company has a market cap of £198.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,389.47 and a beta of 0.78. H&T Group has a twelve month low of GBX 270 ($3.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 510 ($6.13).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

H&T Group Company Profile

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

Featured Articles

