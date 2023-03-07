Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,840,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the January 31st total of 40,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.18. 11,530,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,144,030. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Further Reading

