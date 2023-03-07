Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Trading Up 5.1%

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE – Get Rating) rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.91 and last traded at C$6.76. Approximately 15,721,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,965,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.43.
Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.79 billion and a PE ratio of -0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27.
Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) Company Profile
Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.
Featured Stories
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.