Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Acquired by Par Capital Management Inc.

Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 1,832.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,634 shares during the quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Hyatt Hotels worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $1,230,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,384.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $1,230,590.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,384.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,743 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,951. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE H traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $123.50. 71,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.49 and a 200 day moving average of $96.66. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on H shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.29.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.