IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ulysses Management LLC

Ulysses Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,654 shares during the quarter. IAC comprises about 4.9% of Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ulysses Management LLC owned 0.74% of IAC worth $33,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAC during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new stake in IAC during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $52.66. 211,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,025. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average is $52.71. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IAC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of IAC in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

