ICON (ICX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.07 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, ICON has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market cap of $207.14 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000979 BTC on major exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 949,741,280 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 949,730,042.4734082 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22592821 USD and is up 4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $5,549,359.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

