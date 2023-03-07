ICON Price Tops $0.22 (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, ICON has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $212.86 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 949,688,257 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 949,671,024.3152657 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21672234 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $5,611,616.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

