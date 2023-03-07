IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) is Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s 5th Largest Position

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,116 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares during the quarter. IDACORP comprises 1.5% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 1.04% of IDACORP worth $52,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 97.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $102.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,346. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.59. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $118.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

IDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

