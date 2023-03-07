Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL) Declares Dividend of GBX 77.80

Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 77.80 ($0.94) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Impellam Group’s previous dividend of $55.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Impellam Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON IPEL opened at GBX 710 ($8.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Impellam Group has a 1 year low of GBX 406 ($4.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 735 ($8.84). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 689.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 609.69. The firm has a market cap of £319.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,411.67 and a beta of 0.23.

About Impellam Group

Impellam Group plc provides staffing solutions, human capital management, and outsourced people-related services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Australasia. It operates through four segments: Global Managed Services, STEM, Regional Specialist Staffing, and Healthcare. The Global Managed Services segment engages in the design, implement, coordinate, and report on the talent acquisition process through the provision of multi-disciplinary outsourced recruitment services under the Comensura, Guidant Global, and Flexy brand names.

