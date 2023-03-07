Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL) Declares Dividend of GBX 77.80

Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 77.80 ($0.94) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Impellam Group’s previous dividend of $55.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Impellam Group Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of LON IPEL opened at GBX 710 ($8.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Impellam Group has a 1 year low of GBX 406 ($4.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 735 ($8.84). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 689.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 609.69. The firm has a market cap of £319.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,411.67 and a beta of 0.23.
About Impellam Group
Read More
- Yeti Stock Clobbered by Normalization and Voluntary Recalls
- To The Sun! First Solar Reaches Highest Point Since ‘09
- PDD Holdings Deserves a Spot on Your Watchlist as China Reopens
- Hibbett Stock, Tailwinds Still Blow For Sporting Goods Retail
- 3 Downgraded Stocks You Might Want To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Impellam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impellam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.