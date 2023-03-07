IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the January 31st total of 105,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

IN8bio Stock Performance

Shares of INAB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.51. 46,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,946. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. IN8bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $37.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.22.

Get IN8bio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IN8bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INAB. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IN8bio by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 505,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 246,632 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in IN8bio during the second quarter worth approximately $602,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IN8bio by 53.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 58,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IN8bio by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About IN8bio

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.