Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives $72.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.50.
IBTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.
Independent Bank Group Price Performance
IBTX stock opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.40. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 692,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 552,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $679,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Independent Bank Group Company Profile
Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.
