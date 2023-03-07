INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Announces Earnings Results

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. INDUS Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.67% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

INDUS Realty Trust Stock Performance

INDT stock opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $675.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.83. INDUS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $994,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.