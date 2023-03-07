Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for $3.13 or 0.00014088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $228.61 million and $24.90 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Injective Protocol launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like [Binance](https://coinmarketcap.com/exchanges/binance/), [Pantera](https://www.panteracapital.com/) and [Hashed](https://www.hashed.com/).The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

