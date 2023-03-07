Insider Buying: Superloop Limited (ASX:SLC) Insider Buys 163,059 Shares of Stock

Superloop Limited (ASX:SLC – Get Rating) insider Paul Tyler bought 163,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.61 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$99,955.17 ($67,084.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67.

Superloop Limited engages in the provision of design, construction, and operation connectivity services. It operates through Consumer, Business, and Wholesale segments. The Consumer segment offers fixed broadband, mobile, voice over IP (VOIP) services, and in-home cyber security services to Australian homes and residential customers.

