Insider Selling: Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) COO Sells 6,784 Shares of Stock

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRDGet Rating) COO Joseph Vernachio sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $19,130.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 373,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,505.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BIRD traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,597,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.90. Allbirds, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIRD. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Allbirds by 651.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Allbirds by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 2,230,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Allbirds by 1,721.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 1,427,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Allbirds by 847.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 1,414,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Allbirds by 1,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 765,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

