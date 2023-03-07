Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) COO Sells 11,002 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $810,847.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,828,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Blitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88.

Datadog Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.58. 3,678,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,150,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of -487.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $428,470,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 218.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $204,001,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

