Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Sells 226 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $9.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,555,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,230. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.90. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $134.76. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 139.81, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

A number of analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 327.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,334,252,000 after buying an additional 13,712,968 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 333.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,381,000 after buying an additional 4,389,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $421,378,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 319.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,091,000 after buying an additional 3,118,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 280.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,877,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $288,974,000 after buying an additional 2,857,138 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

